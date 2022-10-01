Propeller Hosts Akrofest

The Propeller Bar & Grill is hosting the San Diego International Aerobatic Club 2022 Akrofest Competition, Friday Oct. 28 and Saturday Oct. 29.

This great aerobatic contest is becoming even more popular with at least 55 pilots competing from all over the country.

The Propeller is now open Tuesday to Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Look out for Chef Sally's specials. Good cocktails and food at a reasonable price. A great terrace to enjoy and evening sunset hour cocktail.

– Jim Fishman