BAI Hires New Executive Director

The Borrego Art Institute, inspiring and enriching the Borrego Springs community for nearly two decades, announced the appointment of Steve Fisher to the post of Executive Director.

Fisher brings years of experience in non-profit management, fundraising and public relations.

"I'm so honored to be joining this truly incredible organization and being entrusted with guiding BAI to the next chapter in its success and growth," Fisher said.

"I've been extraordinarily impressed with all the Institute does for the community. I've been equally impressed with the job that BAI's staff and Board of Directors have done with no Executive Director in place."

BAI Board President Robert Wright said, "The Board of Directors and I believe that with a strong Executive Director at the helm, BAI will move forward to its next generation of successes. We all believe Steve is the one, along with a committed staff and Board, that will make this happen."

In his first weeks, Fisher will be focusing on infrastructure, reaching out to community leaders, human resources, assisting with event planning, donor outreach, information technology and founding BAI's first planned giving program.

The coming weeks at Borrego Art Institute will see the return of ThePottery and the continuation of existing shows: NEW WORK and OLD SCENES: Artist Carol Lindemulder; THE ART OF FLORA & FAUNA and PHILOSOPHY OF WATER, THE ART OF WESTON RIFFLE.

Please visit http://www.BorregoArtInstitute.org for more details on shows, classes, activities or to donate.

Built to showcase talented artists, and get people excited about art, Borrego Art Institute (BAI) is an architectural gem in the heart of Borrego Springs. The BAI attracts people from around town, around the country, and around the world, all of whom come to experience, create, and enjoy all forms of art – from pottery to gardening, painting to photography. A community resource and gathering place, our distinctive campus features the Gallery, the ArtPark, and an off-campus Pottery Studio. The BAI is also a major supporter of adult and children's education, participation, and art appreciation. A non-profit 501(c)3 organization, the BAI thrives because of hundreds of generous donors and countless volunteers.