ARTWALK is back for the new season beginning the first Saturday of the month starting Saturday Nov. 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Join the new Hacienda del Sol Lobby Gallery, The House of Borrego Springs East and West Galleries, Borrego Art Institute and Sho-so-me Gallery (all within walking distance from each other) for ARTWALK 2022 – 23. (So-Sho-me will join ARTWALK on Dec. 3). All art galleries will be displaying new art exhibitions, hosting receptions for their artists while providing refreshments and good cheer! See you at ARTWALK and HAPPY BORREGO DAYS!

For more information, call 760-443-3400 or email houseofborregosprs@sbcglobal.net.