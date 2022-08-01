Anza-Borrego Foundation – Borrego Water District

The Anza-Borrego Foundation (ABF) and the Borrego Water District (BWD) are two local organizations that do not often interact beyond sharing the name Borrego. That changed recently when ABF was able to work with the BWD to negotiate the purchase of 160-acres of surplus land held by the BWD.

Located off Borrego Springs Road near Glorietta Canyon, the property is near the entrance to a popular hiking and camping area close to the town of Borrego Springs. As the official Park Partner with Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, the Anza-Borrego Foundation has been working to preserve land within the park for 55 years. In this case, the purchase helps secure access into a beautiful area of the park that could have become blocked to the public. A generous anonymous donor and long-time desert enthusiast stepped in with the funds to complete the purchase. This collaboration to preserve open space that is also easily accessible without four-wheel drive and within ten minutes of downtown Borrego Springs is a win for the community as well as the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park.

Other BWD-owned parcels, located near Ocotillo Wells, Indian Head Ranch and developable parcels in Borrego Springs are being considered by ABF for possible purchase. The vast majority of BWD owned parcels were originally donated for the tax benefits.