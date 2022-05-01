Borrego Springs High School Welding Class Field Trip

Borrego welding students got an up close look at operations at two El Cajon businesses. Our first stop was Competitive Metals where the General Manager Shelby Giard gave us a tour of their operations. Competitive Metals is a metal supplier for the East County and they have supported our welding program with donated steel for our students to work with. They also offer us educational pricing for any additional metal we purchase for projects.

Next stop was South Bay Welding where Bruce Reid President & Jerry Cadena Project Manager/ Field supervisor had employees give our students a guided tour of what heavy Industrial welding looks like. They had an area set up for our students to demonstrate their skills for the experts. The students had a great time lining up to show their welding skills.

Shop personnel showed the students two methods of inspection used in the field, visual inspection and using a dimensional gauge for weld height and width. This was a great experience for the students to see first hand some of the requirements to become a Certified Welder / Ironworker.

After the tour the students were treated to a pizza lunch at SouthBay Welding, students were able to connect with shop employees and ask more questions and hear what a typical day looks like to work in this field.

Field trips like this are essential for students to go beyond the classroom setting, to actually see the work environment a welder has as there are so many different types of welding careers. This will give our students a connection to resources and engage them with employers to see if this is a career path they want after graduation.

I am proud that the three seniors in the welding class are going to continue a pathway in welding while attending Imperial Valley College.

The students and I want to thank Competitive Metals and SouthBay Welding for hosting us and the BSUSD principal, superintendent and transportation, for supporting this trip. It was a day well spent.

– Mike Kitten, BSHS Welding Instructor