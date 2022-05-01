California State Park Senior Maintenance Aides

Meet Jim & Laban, California State Park Senior Maintenance Aids. Part maintenance, part providing public awareness on topics like Leave No Trace, Jim & Laban spend their days cleaning up after illegal activities- like breaking down rock fire pits, erasing tire marks from vehicles that drove off the road, picking up trash, including a lot of human waste and toilet paper, and installing new Park signs.

When we asked them to tell us one thing they wanted the public to know about the Park, they smiled. They both responded with equal passion and understanding. Jim said he wants people to see protecting the Park starts with educating our children. "We need to keep pressing adults to share the importance of State Parks and protecting them with their kids."

Laban wants the public to know the impact sprawl. "Don't drive anywhere that hasn't been driven on before. If one person does it, then it radiates in size. Desert topsoil is extremely sensitive, and impacts can last forever."

– Anza-Borrego Foundation,

Anza-Borrego Desert State Park