Attend the Borrego Springs Community Sponsor Group Meeting Thursday May 5, 5 p.m. in-person at the Borrego Library, 2850 Country Club Road or via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81422181508?pwd=dGxQelJaK21WbTIydmQvVHIxcXBvdz09 or call: 669 900 6833, Meeting ID: 814 2218 1508, Passcode: 170429.