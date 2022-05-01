Chamber Cinco de Mayo Sundowner/Mixer

As I write this, it is only mid-April and our taxes are due! This also means that work begins on the 2022 – 23 Embrace Borrego Guide, Borrego Days 56 is now in the conversation, new marketing campaigns are in progress and we still have visitors stopping by the Chamber regardless of the climbing temperatures and Mother Nature’s wind!

SO LET’S PARTY!

The Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce invites everyone to our Cinco de Mayo Sundowner/Mixer on May 5 at Rams Hill Golf Club, Santa Rosa room where the large window/doors will be open for plenty of fresh air and indoor-outdoor beauty. We’ll be serving tasty bites, enjoying live entertainment, fun raffle prizes, local announcements and friendly camaraderie. For libations with a fiesta vibe, the bar will be open to purchase thirst quenchers.

The party begins at 4:30 p.m. and ends at 6:30 p.m. To help with food preparations, please RSVP to borregochamberdirector@gmail.com or call the Chamber at 760-767-5555. Non-Chamber Members are $10 per person; Chamber Members please refer to your membership level. Cash only.

This will be our last Sundowner/Mixer of the season, so let’s do it with smiles, laughter, good food and YOU!

For notices and information about upcoming Chamber/Member/Community events, I encourage everyone to sign up for the free Chamber Weekly eblast sent every Wednesday. To sign up send an email to visitborrego@gmail.com with the word eblast in the subject line, we’ll do the rest!

Françoise Rhodes,

Executive Director

– Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center

760-767-5555

visitborrego@gmail.com

borregospringschamber.com

#embraceborrego