Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Kendall's New Hours for February

 

Last updated 2/2/2022 at 11:18am



Kendall’s Café has changed their hours as of February 1. They will be open Monday – Thursday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Friday to Sunday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

