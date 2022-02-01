Kendall's New Hours for February

RSS
Last updated 2/2/2022 at 11:18am
Kendall’s Café has changed their hours as of February 1. They will be open Monday – Thursday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Friday to Sunday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
