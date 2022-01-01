Sixth Annual February Parking Lot Event

Borrego Springs Community United Methodist Church is hosting a Buy â€˜nâ€™ Sell event in their church parking lot on Diamond Bar, also known as Church Lane, Saturday Feb. 5, 2022, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fifth annual sale was cancelled due to COVID restrictions. Anyone can reserve a space to sell items. Space rental for the sale will be $20 for a 20â€™X20â€™ site. You provide your own tables and display items. All proceeds from the space rental will be used to support our outreach ministries in Borrego Springs.

For further information or to reserve a space, contact Marjorie Schuessler at 760-668-5267.