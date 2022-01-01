Community Concert: Sons of Serendip

The Borrego Springs Community Concert is back for the 2022 season, and will hold their first concert on Wednesday Jan. 19, 2022, 7:30 p.m. at the Borrego Springs Performing Arts Center.

Sons of Serendip create beautiful music through the use of harp, piano, cello and voice. This Billboard charting quartet is gaining popularity by offering fresh interpretations of popular music with unique instrumentation.

For more information, visit http://www.borregoconcerts.org.