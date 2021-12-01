What a success it was, as many gathered at the Anza-Borrego Desert Visitors Center for the annual Pints 4 the Park event, hosted by the Anza-Borrego Foundation.

Over 200 were in attendance at the sold out event Nov. 13, enjoying great beer, delicious food, and catching up with friends, all while supporting a good cause.

Pints 4 the Park is a collaborative fundraiser to support the mission of the Anza-Borrego Foundation, the official nonprofit partner of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. They provide financial support for Park programs, acquire land for conservation in and around the Park, educate the public about the Park's resources and support research relevant to our region.

Executive Director of ABF, Bri Fordem welcomed guests and Park Superintendent, Ray Lennox thanked ABF for all the work we do with the Park and how vital our partnership is.

Craft beer was donated by Stone Brewing, Booze Brothers Brewing Company, & Owl Farms Beer.

Stone Brewing is a brewery headquartered in Escondido, California. Founded in 1996 in San Marcos, California, it is the largest brewery in Southern California.

Booze Brothers Brewing Co. began in a garage in 2008, when two brothers, David and Donny Firth, discovered that beer was not only something you drink, but something you can brew yourself. The brewing "hobby" quickly grew into an obsession and as time wore on, threatened to take over their lives as well as their garage. In 2013, the brothers relocated their brewery in Vista, and quickly expanded their operations into neighboring suites.

Owl Farm unique fermentations were born out of the need for creativity and experimentation, as they create a side brand without limitations or boundaries.

Keslings Kitchen provided small plates of margarita flatbread with wild arugula.

Guests danced to live music by Roadkill and enjoyed a mini workshop with John Muir Laws who talked about changing your perception and being in wonder of nature. (See more about what he does here: https://johnmuirlaws.com/).

John Muir Laws is a principal leader and innovator of the worldwide nature journaling movement. He is a naturalist, artist, and educator who has dedicated his work to connect people to nature through art and science.