“Art in the Park”, an event sponsored by the Borrego Springs Art Guild, will be held on Saturday Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Christmas Circle. The event features local artists selling their arts and crafts including mosaic and glass art, custom jewelry, cloth art, Christmas decorations, custom soaps, greeting cards, and a variety of wall art. For information, email the Guild at bscaartguild@gmail.com.