It is time to mark your calendars. The 55th annual Borrego Days Desert Festival is back Oct. 23 and 24.

The theme this year is simply, "Welcome Back!" Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Françoise Rhodes stated they truly wanted to just welcome everyone back.

""Welcome Back!," says it all after the struggles we've all faced the past year and a half. We simply wanted to welcome our visitors, snowbirds and locals to enjoy two days of fun, laughter and the outdoors in the heart of Borrego Springs," she said.

Amid the continuous changes due to the pandemic, the Festival will look a bit different this year. As previously mentioned there will be no parade. Rhodes said that not having a parade this year was a hard decision.

"Due to the ever changing circumstances related to the virus and after speaking with previous parade entrants we believe it was the right thing to do. The parade will return in 2022, and we already have entrants signed up."

However, not to worry, the Borrego Days volunteers who have donated their time and continuous hard work to make sure the Festival goes on as planned and is a great success for all have a ton of fun in store.

The Borrego Springs Fire Protection District will lead the way down Palm Canyon Drive to the singing of the National Anthem. Then look to the sky to enjoy the exciting flyover that will circle above Christmas Circle, courtesy of Rick Fordem and his friends at the Borrego Air Ranch. San Diego County District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond will be in attendance, along with Andrew Hayes from Senator Brian Jones' office and the 2021 Miss Borrego and her court.

At Christmas Circle, attendees can expect live entertainment, a free kids zone, a car show, adult beer garden, vendors of all types, art related demonstrations, free drawings, a fabulous amateur talent show, shopping, dancing and overall family fun. Applications for vendors are still coming in, so stay tuned! So that all are comfortable, vendors will be spread out a bit more so that there is plenty of room to shop, chat, learn and eat, Rhodes noted.

Also there will be prizes including grandstand seats plus parking for the 2022 Tournament of Roses Parade, valued at $200, and admission passes to the San Diego Zoo.

All streets around the Circle will be open. The only area that will be closed off is the immediate parking spaces around the Circle.

The FREE Borrego Days Desert Festival starts Saturday Oct. 23, continuing on Sunday Oct. 24. So don't miss this highly anticipated family-friendly event.

If anyone is interested in participating to make this year's Festival great, sign up to be a volunteer. Email borregochamberdirector@gmail.com or call the Chamber at 760-767-5555.

Below is a current Borrego Days timeline. Please note that this is not a final timeline and is subject to change.

Saturday 10/23

9:40 a.m. Borrego Springs Fire Department drives down Palm Canyon to welcome everyone to the

Circle and that Borrego Days will soon begin.

9:45 a.m. National Anthem sung at Christmas Circle by Borrego's own Jackette Williams

Surprise Festival announcements

10 a.m. Sharp - Look to the skies for the Festivals annual flyover – Flyover participants will be announced.

Borrego Days is officially open!

10:15 a.m. Soul Frenzi performs.

12:15 p.m. New Honorary Mayors introduced. Outgoing Mayor Andrew Macuga will be honored by Supervisor Desmond and the Chamber of Commerce.

Miss Borrego and her new court will be introduced along with surprise drawings info.

12:45 p.m. The Sound of My Voice/The Ultimate Linda Ronstadt Experience.

2:45 p.m. Car Show awards and event announcements

3:15 p.m. Whitney Shay performs.

5:30 p.m. DJ Jee with music to round out the day and announcements about Sunday.

During the day on Saturday, the Borrego Art Institute will have free pumpkin decorating for kids and art demonstrations.

Sunday 10/24

Festival opens at 10 a.m. – announcements.

10:15 a.m. Entertainment to be announced.

Time to be announced – Free pumpkin decorating at the American Legion booth.

Announcements

11 a.m. Los Banderos Del Norte performs.

1 p.m. Tournament of Roses Parade drawing.

1:30 p.m. First Local Talent Show (details coming soon).

3 p.m. end of Borrego Days.