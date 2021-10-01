"Around the County"

As we head into fall (where did the time go), I wanted to give you some updates at the County of San Diego.

We have made a major step in our fight against COVID with the introduction of monoclonal antibody treatment. This treatment prevents the virus from attaching to the cells and replicating or spreading. The one-time treatment typically has people feeling better by 24 hours and studies have shown a reduction of hospitalizations and deaths by 85%! The key is to catch it early. So if you start to develop symptoms, go get tested. If you test positive, call your healthcare provider, or the Monoclonal Regional Antibody Center phone number, 619-685-2500. A nurse will walk you through to see if you’re eligible for treatment. It doesn’t matter to your healthcare provider and it is free of charge.

Also, at our last Board meeting, I was happy to support and vote in favor of moving forward with plans to legalize microenterprise home kitchen operations (MEHKOs). The ordinance would create economic opportunities for small-scale, home-cooking operations and it would also legalize food businesses that have been making and selling food from home illegally. I will keep you updated with the progress as County staff now have 120 days to return to the board with a draft of the ordinance.

Lastly, just a reminder about the County of San Diego’s Rental Assistance for Small Landlords (RASL) program, which helps eligible small-scale, independent, property owners who are experiencing significant rental payment shortfalls from their tenants due to COVID-19 impacts.

The program assists landlords who are not able to access any other source of governmental COVID-19 financial assistance that would compensate for lost rental income. For more information or to apply visit SDHCD.org or call 858-694-4801.

Jim Desmond

– San Diego County District 5 Supervisor