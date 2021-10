Last updated 10/15/2021 at 12:06pm

Don't miss Summer Rock, Lucky Tongue Saturday Oct. 16 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Propeller Bar & Grill.

Enjoy live music, delicious food and drinks, and a great Friday night out.

Music Charge is $10.

The Propeller Bar & Grill is located at 1816 Palm Canyon Drive.

For more information, call 760-767-7454.