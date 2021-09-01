Redesign of Camp Borrego, Sept. 8

Don't miss it! Anza-Borrego Foundation is hosting a public meeting to gather Borrego Springs residents' input on which features and amenities at Camp Borrego would be most useful and appealing to locals. Camp designers will be present to hear input. Anyone unable to attend the meeting can give their input through an online or paper survey in English or Spanish. Spanish-speaking translators will be present. In-person meeting attendees will receive a gift card to Carlee's Place.

RSVP to Jaime Purinton, Communications Specialist, Anza-Borrego Foundation at jaime@theabf.org or (760) 748-2163.

More information can be found at http://www.campborrego.org

WHEN: Wednesday, August 11 and Wednesday September 8, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

WHERE: Borrego Springs Library: 2580 Country Club Road, Borrego Springs, California 92004

To listen online, request a Zoom link with an RSVP to jaime@theabf.org.

Through September 10, 2021, the survey can be taken online in English or Spanish at http://www.campborrego.org or paper copies of the survey can be obtained at the offices of the Anza-Borrego Foundation, located at 587 Palm Canyon Drive, Suite 110, 92004, in the mall next door to Calicos.