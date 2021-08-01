SVP: Merle Wade Wakefield Not Wanted in Borrego Springs

According to the official notification site, with the hearing scheduled for September 13, 2021, the SAFE Task Force will be accepting public comments about the proposed placement of Merle Wakefield to be included in the formal response to the court and the Department of State Hospitals.

Comments will be accepted between July 28 and August 11, 2021.

You can e-mail your comments to: sdsafe@sdsheriff.org.

You can call (858) 495-3619.

You can mail your comments to:

SVP Release/SAFE Task Force

Comments will be accepted during this placement hearing on:

September 13, 2021

9 a.m.

Hon. David M. Gill

San Diego Superior Court

Department 2204

1100 Union Street

San Diego, California 92101

Phone numbers of Borrego Springs Governmental representatives:

State Congressional Rep: Darrel Issa, contact DC office: 202 225-5672; San Marcos office:760 304-7575

State Senator: Brian Jones, Sacramento office: 916 651-4038; El Cajon office: 619 596-3136

State Assembly member: Randy Voepel, Sacramento office: 910 319-2071; Santee office: 619 258- 7737

County Supervisor: Jim Desmond, email: desmond@sdcounty.ca.gov; Office phone: 619 53-5555.

They can also be reached directly by Borrego residents though email listed on their websites.