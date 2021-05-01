November 19, 1951 – April 1, 2021

Diana Patricia Koppenhaver (n'ee Collard) age 69 died in Borrego Springs, California on April 1, 2021 after a sudden illness.

A private family memorial service was held on April 24 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Anamosa, Iowa, and was officiated by Pastor Rodney Bluml.

Diana Patricia Collard was born on November 19, 1951 to Edmond and Billie Joy Collard, in La Mesa, California. She graduated in 1968 from Helix High School in La Mesa and continued her education at Grossmont Community College in El Cajon.

On September 21, 1980, she married Thomas W. Koppenhaver in Wichita, Kansas.

Tom and Diana worked together in the automotive industry for 30 years until her retirement. She enjoyed cooking, especially huge holiday meals for family and friends. Diane loved board games, especially backgammon. She got everyone hooked and of course, was the family champ.

Diana is predeceased by her parents, her father-in-law Thomas M. Koppenhaver, brother-in-law Les Rogers, a nephew Samuel J. Spinler and three brothers, Dennis Collard, Dean Collard and Danny Collard.

Left to keep her memory are her husband of 40 years, Thomas W. Koppenhaver (Borrego Springs, California); Daughter Deana (Danny) Vasquez, parents of Nani, Danielle and Robert (Spring Valley, California); Daughter Summer (Kaya) Arevalo, parents of Tatiana, Presley and Cash (Las Vegas, Neveda); Sister Mary Lou (Michael Coleman (Wichita, Kansas); Brothers Douglas Collard and Dale Collard (Wichita, Kansas); Mother-in-law Janice Koppenhaver (Anamosa, Iowa), sisters'-in-law Marla Spinler (West Branch, Iowa), Cindy Koppenhaver (Cedar Rapids, Iowa), Kathi (Elizabeth Nierdieck) Koppenhaver (Hearne, Texas), Susan (Ed Gerst) Koppenhaver (Anamosa, Iowa), Amy Koppenhaver (Cedar Rapids, Iowa), and many nieces and nephews.