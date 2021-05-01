RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Montezuma Valley Market Update

 

Last updated 5/6/2021 at 9:37am



Thank you so much!! We are getting a lot of attention and support. We are moving forward with purchasing the lot. This way all the rebuild will be ours. Clean up has started and we've completed a walk through with our general contractor on whats needed. Unfortunately everything must go including the foundation. We are requesting simple replacement, four walls and a roof to save time and money. Please continue to share, we are moving forward. This matters a lot.

– Kemi Pavlocak, Beneficiary

GoFundMe Page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-montezuma-market

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2021 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2021 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser