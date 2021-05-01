Montezuma Valley Market Update

Thank you so much!! We are getting a lot of attention and support. We are moving forward with purchasing the lot. This way all the rebuild will be ours. Clean up has started and we've completed a walk through with our general contractor on whats needed. Unfortunately everything must go including the foundation. We are requesting simple replacement, four walls and a roof to save time and money. Please continue to share, we are moving forward. This matters a lot.

– Kemi Pavlocak, Beneficiary

GoFundMe Page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-montezuma-market