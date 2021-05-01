Treat for Mom on Mother's Day

This Mother’s Day, the meet and greet will be different, but the intent to honor mothers is the same. The Soroptimist Club of Borrego Springs is hosting a “Mother’s Day Drive Through” on May 10, 4 p.m., at The Mall. Cruise up and let the volunteers load Mom up with goodies: Feel good gifts, sweet treats and other surprises. First 120 moms get a special gift.

Dia de la Madre Servico de auto, Lunes el 10 de mayo, 4 de la tarde. Maneja delcentro por Palm Canyone Drive. Primer 120 madres recibirán los regalos.