American Legion Riders Cook Your Own Steak Night

The American Legion Riders want to thank everyone who came out to the April Steak Night fundraiser, and enjoyed the live music and steak dinner. They appreciate the support!

Don’t miss out on the last Steak Night of the season at the Legion, 4515 Borrego Springs Road. Mark your calendars for Saturday May 22. There will be steak, baked potato, salad, roll and desert all for $20, and also have Jim’s cowboy cut available for $25. They will start serving at 4:30 p.m. – until sold out. Also, listen to great live music from the Smith Mountain Boys.

All proceeds from this event goes to helping veterans, seniors, students and community needs here in Borrego.