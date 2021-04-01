Geoffrey Lance Mehl (Geoffrey with a G)

Dec. 25, 1953 – March 21, 2021

It is with a sad heart to announce the passing of my precious brother Geoffrey Lance Mehl. He died Sunday March 21 at 5:30 p.m. at JFK hospital in Indio. He had a combination of deep vein thrombosis, end stages COPD with pneumonia. At his side was his sister Shauna M. Jacobs and one of his brothers Loren Mehl. He is survived by three brothers and one sister, along with seven nephews and nieces.

A celebration of his fabulous life is to be determined, but his family will be putting together something to honor him in the next few months.

I thank those who have already reached out with their condolences and prayers. It has been very difficult traversing through this time when it feels like he should come thru the door and give me a hug. I miss him desperately.

– Shauna Mehl Jacobs

--

Please join us to celebrate my dear brother Geoff on April 24, 10 a.m. at the St. Barnabas Episcopal Church (2680 Country Club Road).

There, we will get to hear some stories (be ready to tell one) bring a photo or two if you have them (I'd like a copy), listen to some music, see a display of his artwork and share a tear or two.

Any questions you can call Shauna at 760-220-1259 and be sure to wear a mask. No food will be served due to COVID guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, please sing his songs to keep his memory alive, and if anyone wants to help with clearing out his cottage, please contact me.

– Shauna Mehl Jacobs