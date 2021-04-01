Chamber Events are Happening

It happens every year, the weather warms up and the snowbirds scatter for cooler climates. However, this time, they’ll be missing out on a few events in Borrego Springs that are a welcome sight for everyone.

Starting with a twist is the Borrego Springs ‘Drive-In’ Film Festival taking place April 15 – 19 at The Mall. With some creative thinking, the Film Festival board brought back the ‘Drive-In’ so locals have something fun and different to do, and more importantly, the budding film producers have somewhere to showcase their talents and get back to work! This event is free admission and on a first come, first enter basis. The Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce is proud to be partnered with the Borrego Festivals Foundation to bring you this event. For more info, visit borregospringsfilmfestival.org.

The Chamber also held its first ribbon cutting ceremony (since February of 2020) on April 12, at Meta Skin Studio located in The Mall. To keep the attendees comfortable, this event was attended by Honorary Mayor Andy Macuga, Chamber board members, guests of store owner Nicole Mandallaz and Chamber President’s Club members. Meta Skin Studio is a wonderful store so be sure to check it out.

In other news, the Chamber’s Certified Farmer’s Market was picked by Palm Springs Life magazine as a market to attend. It’s fun to see our market grow so much this season, with plans for even more growth in our 2021 – 22 season. Rest assured, our goal is to maintain a comfortable, friendly atmosphere for all ages to enjoy Christmas Circle, the beautiful weather and a variety of vendors for your shopping experience. And if you haven’t noticed, the abundance of pets seems to create our own special ‘pets on parade!’

If you’re not a Chamber member yet and want your business included in the Embrace Borrego Guide, with over 12,000 printed copies distributed in the 20 – 21 season (pandemic and all) plus available 24/7 online, do so soon as we’ll be starting to work on the new guide in June. #embraceborrego

Françoise Rhodes,

Executive Director

– Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center

760-767-5555

borregospringschamber.com

borregochamberdirector@gmail.com