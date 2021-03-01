Valentine's Day Weekend Seizures

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents seized approximately $364,840 in illegal narcotics over the Valentine’s Day weekend in four separate events.

The first incident occurred Feb. 12 at 11:30 a.m., when a burgundy Dodge Journey approached the Highway 111 Immigration Checkpoint. Agents directed the vehicle to the secondary inspection area for further investigation after one of its two occupants failed to provide identification.

During the inspection, a Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted to the vehicle. Agents discovered several plastic wrapped packages of suspected narcotics in the front passenger seat area.

The crystal like substance inside the packages tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine. Agents arrested the occupants and held them for further processing.

The total weight of the meth was 2.08 pounds with an estimated value of $5,200.

El Centro Sector turned over the driver, a 32-year-old United States citizen, the passenger, a 33-year-old United States citizen, the vehicle and the narcotics to Drug Enforcement Administration.

--

The second incident occurred later that day at 3:40 p.m., when a silver Nissan Sentra approached the Highway 86 Immigration Checkpoint. A Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted agents to the vehicle in the primary inspection lane. It directed the vehicle to enter the secondary inspection area for further investigation.

During their inspection, agents conducted a safety pat down of the driver, which revealed 397 pills inside a plastic bag. The contents inside the packages tested positive for the characteristics of tramadol hydrochloride. Agents arrested the driver and held him for further processing.

There were a total of 397 pills, with an estimated value of $98,145.

The man, identified as a 26-year-old United States citizen, the vehicle and the narcotics were turned over to the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office.

--

The third incident occurred Feb. 13 at 10:30 p.m., when a gray Kia Soul approached the Highway 86 Checkpoint. A Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted to the vehicle in the primary inspection lane. Agents directed the vehicle to enter the secondary inspection area for further investigation.

During their inspection, agents discovered three plastic wrapped packages of suspected narcotics hidden inside of a fire extinguisher. The crystal like substance inside one of the packages tested positive for the characteristics of fentanyl. The other two packages containing small blue pills tested positive for characteristics of oxycodone.

Agents arrested the driver and held him for further processing.

The total weight of the three packages was approximately 4.64 pounds with an estimated value of $131,520.

El Centro Sector turned over the driver, a 29-year-old United States citizen, the vehicle and the narcotics to Drug Enforcement Administration.

--

The fourth incident occurred Feb. 14 at around 6:56 p.m., when a gray Honda Accord approached the Highway 86 Checkpoint. A Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted to the vehicle in the primary inspection lane. Agents directed the vehicle to enter the secondary inspection area for further investigation.

During their inspection, agents discovered 50 plastic wrapped packages of suspected narcotics hidden inside the gas tank.

The crystal like substance inside the packages tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine. Agents arrested the driver and he was held for further processing.

The total weight of the methamphetamine was approximately 51.99 pounds with an estimated value of $129,975.

El Centro Sector turned over the driver, a 19-year-old United States citizen, the vehicle and the narcotics to Drug Enforcement Administration.