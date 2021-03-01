Human Smuggling

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint arrested two men suspected of smuggling 24 undocumented immigrants on Feb. 21.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:35 a.m., when two men driving two separate trucks approached the checkpoint.

The first man, driving a blue Ford F-350, hauling a white toy hauler trailer, was questioned by an agent. The man told the agent that he was traveling with a person driving the white Ford F-250 also hauling a white toy hauler behind him. A Border Patrol canine detection team alerted agents to the toy haulers.

During the secondary inspection, agents inspected the toy haulers and discovered 24 undocumented immigrants inside.

Agents safely removed all the subjects and conducted welfare checks. Additionally, one of the drivers admitted to having cocaine for personal use and a handgun legally registered to his name.

Both drivers, 30 and 35-year-old identified as United States citizens, the 24 undocumented immigrants, which included 22 adult men and two adult women, were placed under arrest. The vehicles, toy haulers, a loaded .40 caliber Springfield XC handgun and .65 grams of cocaine were seized.

The drivers were processed administratively for 8 USC 1324, Alien Smuggling. All 24 undocumented immigrants were repatriated back to Mexico.