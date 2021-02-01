Meth Seized by Border Patrol

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents seized methamphetamine on Jan. 13.

The incident occurred at 10 a.m., when a commercial passenger bus approached the Highway 86 checkpoint in Salton City.

Agents directed the bus aside for further investigation.

After the driver gave agents the consent to scan the bus with a mobile x-ray during secondary inspection, they noticed some irregularities in a piece of luggage located in the bus.

A CBP narcotics detection canine team alerted to the luggage, where agents discovered 14 packages of suspected narcotics.

The packages tested positive for the characteristics of meth. Agents determined that the luggage was abandoned property and seized it for further processing.

The total weight of the meth was more than five pounds with an estimated street value of about $12,000.

The El Centro Sector turned over the narcotics to the U. S. Drug Enforcement Administration.