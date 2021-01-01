COVID-19: Vaccine Distributed, Lockdown Remains

Many are still reeling from the continued effects of an exhausting yet eye-opening 2020. However, the road to normality continues, despite it not being a smooth sailing one, and it is really no surprise.

But with the rise in cases in California, as well as the ICU capacity remaining way below the threshold, most of California is still under lockdown, with the exception of the Greater Sacramento region.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, California has over three million cases and over 33,000 deaths.

With the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine, many hope that it will be as effective as it is long anticipated to be, and restrictions can soon enough be lifted, but only time will tell.

San Diego County, part of the Southern California region, has 211,787 confirmed cases and 2,103 deaths, as of Jan. 18, 8 a.m.

On Jan. 12, it was announced that those 65 and older were able to be administered the vaccine, however, there is a limited supply in regions, and only a few health care providers have the vaccine available. This is a bit of good news for the small town of Borrego Springs, who has seen an increase in cases in a short amount of time. However, the questions remain like who will distribute the vaccine in town and will there be enough?

We can only hope that sooner or later, we can get back to normal or something close to it.

January 17, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 211,787. Deaths: 2,103.

- Borrego Springs has 110 confirmed cases.

January 16, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 209, 897. Deaths: 2,065.

January 15, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 206,870. Deaths: 2,037.

January 14, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 204,175. Deaths: 2,005.

- Centers for Disease Control and Preventions announces new requirement that anyone flying to the U.S. will need to show proof of negative test for COVID-19 within three days of their flight. Written proof of the test results to the airline is also needed. The order takes effect Jan. 26, and airlines are ordered to stop passengers from boarding if they do not have proof of a negative test.

January 13, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 201,580. Deaths: 1,952.

- California now allowing residents 65 and older to get coronavirus vaccine.

- In San Diego County, due to limited supply of doses in the region, only a few health care providers have vaccine available for their patients in the 65 years of age and older group.

- Currently, the only people who are being vaccinated are the health care professionals and other priority groups in Phase 1A. Vaccinations to those in Phase 1B, which includes those 65 and up, will begin to be available later this month, provided there are COVID-19 vaccination doses available. Starting in February, the County plans to open three more vaccination super stations in other parts of the region and people in Phase 1B are expected to be able to start making appointments in late January.

January 12, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 198,319. Deaths: 1,898.

- Greater Sacramento region permitted to exit stay-at-home order immediately, despite ICU capacity being reported below the 15% threshold typically required to reopen.

- San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of strengthening enforcement on businesses that are not complying with health and safety regulations.

- New guidelines were announced by the Trump administration to expand vaccine eligibility to those 65 and older

January 11, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 194,975. Deaths: 1,857.

January 10, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 191,888. Deaths: 1,857.

January 9, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 188,600. Deaths: 1,824.

January 8, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 185,062. Deaths: 1,771.

- Borrego Springs has 100 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

January 7, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 180,512. Deaths: 1,738.

January 6, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 175,862. Deaths: 1,691.

January 5, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 172,847. Deaths: 1,654.

- At least two dozen local cases of new COVID-19 strain first detected in the U.K. discovered in San Diego County. This includes four children under the age of 10. None of the cases involves anyone with a history of travel, so it is community spread.

- Southern California region ICU capacity is still at 0%. San Diego County’s capacity is 18%.

January 4, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 171,033. Deaths: 1,598.

- California’s Department of Consumer Affairs approved a public health emergency waiver to allow dentists across the state to administer the COVID-19 vaccines to patients 16 and older. It may not take place in dental offices until there is an approved vaccine that does not require cold storage.

- About 1% of the state has been vaccinated.

* Number of COVID-19 Cases in San Diego County, sandiegocounty.gov. Information/statistics stated in this article are as of print time, Jan. 18, 8 a.m.