Bernice Okey Dennett

 

Last updated 11/10/2020 at 3:01pm

July 16, 1934 – Oct. 22, 2020

Bernice Okey Dennett was born in Highland Park, Illinois on July 16, 1934. She passed away suddenly on October 22, 2020.

In January 2019, she moved from Fallbrook out to Borrego Springs to be near her daughter, Debbie Woollet and son-in-law, George Woollet. She is survived by them and son, Steve Dennett (wife, Teresa Dennett); Ken Dennett; Susan Sykes (husband, Donnie Sykes); 11 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchildren.

Bernice started her career as a model, and when raising her family still modeled occasionally. She went on to be the fashion coordinator for Saks Fifth Avenue and then taught at Ray Vogue School of Fashion and Design in the Chicago suburbs. After retiring, she discovered her passion for art and took various drawing and painting classes. She loved having her little dog, Gigi as her constant companion.

Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Dennett. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

