Galleta Meadows Sky Art Sculptures

The land and artwork of Galleta Meadows has reopened. They have been closed off since April due to the coronavirus and stay-at-home orders. Please remember to follow health and safety guidelines when visiting and gathering at the sculptures.

Remember to carry a lot of water, be alert of the possibility of encountering wildlife, be mindful of your vehicle’s sustainability for visiting some locations, and please do not climb on or touch the art works.

The Under the Sun Foundation are stewards of the 130 free-standing, metal sculptures produced by artist Ricardo Breceda. The sculptures are spread over 1,500 acres of undeveloped desert land, and taken care of by the Foundation, who continue to actively plan for the long-term care of this important community landmark and resource.