Chamber Website Numbers Grow

In this issue, I’m cutting right to the chase. Whether you’re a Chamber member or not, create a Google page for your business, it’s free.

August was hot; everything was closed and not much to cheer about. Now one month later businesses are reopening, the weather is cooling down and people are starting to live again. In the last 25 days, the Chamber website had over 3,000 directory searches and over 2,600 searches by categories. These are searches by humans looking for specific businesses in Borrego Springs, as you can see the majority knew what they were looking for, the others floated around just checking things out.

Just because we live in a small community doesn’t mean we can’t be tech savvy. Statistics show that 4 in 5 consumers use search engines (such as websites) to find local information, which is why the Chamber website is such a valuable tool. Instead of someone having to do search after search it’s easier to go to one website and look for a lot of things. Not only is your information posted, but the Chamber website also shows your location on a Google map when researched (that’s if you have a Google page).

I’m not saying our recovery is going to be easy, but I am suggesting that you do everything you can to help locals and visitors find your business. And by the way, the Borrego Sun in print is fun, however, their online presence is also a huge asset for the community, think larger than print!

Françoise Rhodes,

Executive Director

– Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center

760-767-5555

borregospringschamber.com

#embraceborrego