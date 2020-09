Make your appointment now for COVID-19 testing in Borrego Springs.

The event is sponsored by Borrego Health, and it will be held Friday Sept. 11, 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Testing will be held in The Mall parking lot, 583 Palm Canyon Drive.

Testing is covered by most insurances. Programs are available for the uninsured or underinsured.

To make an appointment, call 760-767-5051.