DirectoryAboutContact

SubscribeSign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Meth Worth $87K Seized

 
  Share   Tweet

Last updated 8/24/2020 at 12:05pm



Agents at the Highway 86 checkpoint arrested a man smuggling methamphetamine in his gas tank on July 30, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The incident happened at around 12:50 p.m. when a 25-year-old man in a silver 2010 Chevrolet Malibu approached the checkpoint. A Border Patrol canine alerted agents to the vehicle, and it was sent to secondary inspection.

While in secondary inspection, agents found packages that contained white crystal-like substances, which tested positive for meth.

The total weight of the meth was 37.67 pounds, with an estimated value of $87,758.

The man was identified as a United States citizen, and he, along with the drugs and vehicle were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Borrego Sun

707 Christmas Circle
Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338
Email: editorialsun@gmail.com

© 2020 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 08/24/2020 13:30