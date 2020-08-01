Meth Worth $87K Seized

Agents at the Highway 86 checkpoint arrested a man smuggling methamphetamine in his gas tank on July 30, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The incident happened at around 12:50 p.m. when a 25-year-old man in a silver 2010 Chevrolet Malibu approached the checkpoint. A Border Patrol canine alerted agents to the vehicle, and it was sent to secondary inspection.

While in secondary inspection, agents found packages that contained white crystal-like substances, which tested positive for meth.

The total weight of the meth was 37.67 pounds, with an estimated value of $87,758.

The man was identified as a United States citizen, and he, along with the drugs and vehicle were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.