COVID-19: Additional Closures Added, Battle Continues

The battle with the coronavirus pandemic continues, and each day is bringing something new. After loosening restrictions and taking steps toward recovery, things went backwards with the number of cases skyrocketing, initiating drastic measures to be put back into place.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced additional closures to the 33 counties on the state's watch list, as well as expanding other closures statewide.

California has 386,960 confirmed cases and 7,716 deaths.

In San Diego County, there are 24,135 cases and 478 deaths.

Adding to closures, the announcement of the re-opening of schools this fall has come to no surprise, as it seems that many will be implementing distance learning.

The United States has 3,794,355 cases and the death toll has risen to 140,716. Worldwide, there are 14,567,109 cases and 607,187 deaths, as of July 20, 4 p.m.

Here are some highlights:

July 20:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 24,135. Deaths: 478.

Governor Gavin Newsom announces that some personal care services can operate outdoors in some capacity.

July 19:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 23,682. Deaths: 478.

July 18:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 23,114. Deaths: 478.

July 17:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 22,489. Deaths: 472.

Borrego Medical Clinic did COVID testing from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the parking lot at The Mall.

Governor Gavin Newsom announces new guidelines to determine which school districts are allowed to reopen classrooms in the fall. In order to resume in-person class instruction, a county must have been off the state's COVID-19 watch list for 14 consecutive days. Districts in counties on the watch list will only be able to do distance learning.

As of today, 33 of California's 58 counties are on the COVID-19 watch list, representing more than 80% of the state's population.

Face coverings will be required for students in third grade and older. Recommended, but not required for kindergarten, first and second graders. Masks required for all teachers and staff.

July 16:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 21,855. Deaths: 465.

July 15:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 21,446. Deaths: 448.

Borrego Springs has 15 cases.

Indoor closures begin for San Diego County.

Fourteen community outbreaks identified.

July 14:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 20,887. Deaths: 436.

San Diego County modifies guidelines on who can get a COVID-19 test at county sites due to the increase in positive cases, which means there's a greater demand on the testing system. District 4 Supervisor Nathan Fletcher explained the challenge being compounded by a global supply chain shortage with testing supplies and components.

County will not be closing down any testing sites, however, high priority groups will get tests

New appointments being made, those will be focused on individuals who are symptomatic or individuals who are asymptomatic that fit into priority groups like healthcare workers, first responders, those with chronic or underlying health conditions and those living in long-term care facilities.

July 13:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 20,348. Deaths: 422.

Governor Gavin Newsom orders major reopening rollback. California is now closing indoor operations statewide for:

Restaurants

Wineries

Movie theaters, family entertainment

Zoos, museums

Card rooms

Thirty-one counties (on the state's watch list) are now required to close indoor operations. It is unclear of how soon operations must come to a halt. The following must close:

Fitness Centers

Places of Worship

Office for Non-Critical Sectors

Personal Care Services

Hair Salons and Barbershops

Malls

July 12:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 19,929. Deaths: 422.

No new deaths reported.

Borrego Springs now has 14 cases.

July 11:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 19,371. Deaths: 422.

July 10:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 18,863. Deaths: 420.

July 9:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 18,402. Deaths: 415.

Thirteen confirmed cases in Borrego Springs.

July 8:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 17,842. Deaths: 406.

CalFire holds coronavirus testing at the Borrego Springs Library. The drive-up testing site was free.

Number of community outbreaks have risen to 24 – the highest since the county began to monitor "triggers." Fifteen of these outbreaks were reported at restaurants/bars.

Supervisors Kristin Gaspar and Jim Desmond, and Councilmember Chris Cate sent letter to Governor Gavin Newsom requesting him to take a look to potentially allowing businesses to reopen amid the virus. They also added that local leaders and health officials should have more control.

July 7:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 17,578. Deaths: 399.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer announces executive order to waive permit applications help local restaurants expand their outdoor dining options amid indoor restrictions.

San Diego County Board of Supervisors unanimously approve distribution of $17 million from the federal coronavirus aid bill. Supervisors will allocate the funding to help businesses impacted by the virus in their districts.

* Number of COVID-19 Cases in San Diego County, sandiegocounty.gov.

* Please note: Information/statistics stated in this article are as of print time, July 20, 4 p.m.