Borrego Clinic: Part Five

The Borrego Sun’s investigation into Borrego Community Health Foundation (BCHF) is starting to have its effect.

Director of Marketing Victor Coral has communicated to the Sun the following as regards the Borrego Springs Clinic.

A Dr. David Flick has been assigned to the Clinic for three days a week, Wednesday through Friday. He will be working at Borrego Medical Clinic exclusively, and will be training under Dr. James Huot. He was expected to start July 6. In addition to primary care, as a full-scope family medicine doctor, Dr. Flick is able to see patients for woman’s health and is in the process of being CHDP-certified, which will allow him to see pediatric patients.

Dr. Huot will be at the Clinic four days a week, Monday through Thursday.

We are waiting for their latest IRS-990 to be published, which is late, so we can see the reported figures. BCHF Chief Executive Officer Mikia Wallis has begun to respond to the Sun’s request for information, we appreciate this, but there are still many unanswered questions which we hope will be answered. What Wallis told the Sun was that in 2019, there were 2,084 unduplicated patients to the Clinic with a visit count of 5,935, approximately 25 people per day, but this would exclude dental patients.

There seems to be a mystery surrounding Dr. Daoud Ghafari as to whether he has left or not. If he has, this means that there were two Chief Medical Officers, Dr. Alfredo Ratniewski and Dr. Ghafari. Now there would be none. A big savings on their $600,000+ salaries.

The Sun is waiting for further information and financial statements, which Wallis said she would supply, being a non-profit 501(3)(c).