Restaurants, Establishments Begin Reopening

The Stay-At-Home order from Governor Gavin Newsom affected many businesses all over the state. From restrictions on public gatherings, restaurants, and Public Health Orders, it was chaos.

Now with a light slowly shining through, there may be hope into reopening and trying to get back to normal.

Establishments in Borrego were forced to shut their doors, and only offer limited services, but like the great town it is, made the best of a bad situation.

Recently, thanks to the San Diego County Board of Supervisors in believing we could reopen, they pushed for an accelerated plan that called for moving the county further into Phase 2.

It was unanimously voted upon, and sent to Newsom for approval. After his approval, more businesses were allowed to reopen, which included sit-down dining and in-store shopping.

These businesses were set to open in Newsom’s Phase 3, which he said would not be announced until sometime at the end of the month.

Borrego Springs is back in businesses, and many are taking advantage of it while they can.

The House of Borrego Springs: The House of Borrego Springs has reopened their doors as of May 15. They are currently open Tuesday to Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Summer hours will taken into effect for the months of June, July and August, and will only be open Thursday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact Elizabeth Rodriguez at 760-443-3300 or by email at houseofborregosprs@sbcglobal.net.

Christmas Circle: Christmas Circle has reopened as of May 22, 8 a.m. People are welcome and free to lounge at the Circle.

ABDNHA: Open for in-store shopping Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 760-767-3098.

Borrego Outfitters: The Outfitters is back open for in-store shopping with modifications. Face coverings and social distancing required. They are open Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Carlee’s: They are now open thanks to the new guideline by the Board of Supervisors and approval of Newsom. Due to the new protocols, there is limited seating, and reservations are recommended. You must be eating to order a drink. No live music at this time.

They are still serving their entire menu via delivery or curbside pickup. Delivery charge is $5 to cover gas and insurance for drivers. Carlee’s hours will be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. everyday.

Grocery orders are still happening, and will be done twice a week, and must be emailed to macuga1360@gmail.com. For Tuesday delivery, orders need to be placed before 6 p.m. Sunday. For Friday delivery, before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Again, extra items will be ordered, and once all orders are fulfilled, what is still available, along with the prices will be posted.

La Casa Del Zorro: La Casa Del Zorro Desert Resort and Spa has reopened as of May 15, and are waiving resort fees to celebrate.

Guest and employee interaction is being limited at this time, and are rigorously following protocols to safely social distance, said Groups, Catering and Conference Service Manager Kasey Simrock. They have also implied various restrictions as they move toward reopening (See page 10).

The Bistro is offering breakfast, lunch and dinner. Breakfast is only available for registered guests at this time. The kitchen is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Fox Den Bar has also reopened. For those not comfortable yet to dine-in, can call for takeout. The fitness center and yoga studio remain closed. Find the most up-to-date information on their website at lacasadelzorro.com

Borrego Springs Resort: The Arches Restaurant at the Borrego Springs Resort is still doing curbside to-go orders at this time, and have not yet announced a date when they will be reopening their restaurant for in-seat dining. People are asked to pay and pickup at the hotel lobby, which remains open during this time – Wednesday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. No orders on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Pre-orders are recommended. Menu offerings will be updated weekly. Don’t miss the Chinese special on Wednesday’s and Pizza Friday’s.

Rams Hill: Rams Hill Golf Club reopened on May 1, after suspending its operations on March 21. They are open through June 7.

“Rams Hill Golf Club remains committed to balancing golf with ongoing health concerns,” COO and General Manager Harry Turner said. “As we re-open for the remainder of the season, you’ll find new protocols to keep us all safe while enjoying the game we love. We ask that you join us in protecting yourself, fellow golfers and our employees.

Please familiarize yourself with our new Safety Protocols. Refusal to comply may result in removal from the property without refund.”

Golf carts are now available for use by all golfers, and visitors are asked to wear masks in the clubhouse, golf shop, and staging areas.

Cash is no longer accepted, and all must adhere to social distance protocols at all times. For the full list of the updated protocols, please visit ramshill.com.

Coyote Steakhouse at the Palms at Indian Head Hotel/Red Ocotillo: The Red Ocotillo is open for dine-in, takeout and delivery. They will be serving lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday. Breakfast lunch and dinner will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The full Red Ocotillo menu is available. Select Steakhouse items available each night at Red Ocotillo. Outdoor seating and cocktails available. No-contact home delivery is still available – for lunch order by 11:30 a.m., for dinner order by 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 760-767-7400.

Carmelita’s: Carmelita’s is open for dine-in eating with limited seating. However, take out is recommended. They are open Sunday to Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kendall’s Cafe: Open for dine-in from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Takeout also available.