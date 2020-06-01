"Please, No Signs"

I am a long time resident and business owner of Borrego Springs. Therefore, all for the safety of the people of our town in these crazy times.

The COVID-19 Task Force has done a great job in helping our residents.

I know there were concerns about the number of visitors at Christmas Circle and Sculptures, but their closures took care of that.

But recently, there has been, as I see it, an overreach of this group.

It is troubling to see these signs that are basically telling visitors to “STAY OUT”! We are now looking at re-opening our town which our business’ desperately need. I’ve heard from people who are alarmed to see these signs.

What really is disturbing is that an unelected, self-appointed group can speak for our town. There are some that approve of these signs but not ALL of US!

The sign reads “Borrego Springs Says” but this just isn’t true.

The banners are good and are enough!

Please take these signs down before they cause our visitors not to feel welcome in our beautiful town!

Carol Brandin

– Borrego Springs, California