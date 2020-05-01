Trump Orders 60-Day Suspension on Green Cards

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on April 22 to temporarily suspend the issuance of green cards, affecting those seeking permanent residency, not temporary workers. This order would include "certain exemptions," but has declined to outline the specifics.

"In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!" Trump wrote.

The 60-day pause leaves untouched the hundreds of thousands of temporary work visas the country issues each year. It includes a long list of exemptions, including for those who are currently in the country and those seeking entry to work as physicians and nurses, as well as the spouses and minor children of American citizens.

Like other world leaders, Trump has restricted travel from much of the globe, including China and large swaths of Europe. The borders with Mexico and Canada have been closed to all but "essential" travel.

“By pausing immigration we’ll help put unemployed Americans first in line for jobs as America reopens, so important," Trump said at the White House. "It would be wrong and unjust for Americans laid off by the virus to be replaced with new immigrant labor flown in from abroad.”