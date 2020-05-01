Rams Hill Opens

As of May 1, Rams Hill Golf Club has opened its golf course to play.

“We are taking this seriously and we know the balance between golf and health concerns is tricky, especially in these challenging times,” Harry Turner, General Manager and COO, said in a statement.

“So as we reopen the golf club for the remainder of the season, you’ll find new protocols to keep us all safe while enjoying the game we love.”

Here are some of the following procedures that will apply (subject to be modified per County/State orders):

- Golf carts are allowed, but limited to one golfer per cart (except for family members).

- All visitors are to wear masks in the clubhouse, golf shop and staging areas. If you do not have one of your own, Rams Hill will provide a mask (while supplies last). In addition, a Rams Hill staff member will check the temperature of each guest upon arrival.

- Visitors to practice social distancing of at least six-feet throughout the property.

- Groups limited to four players per tee time.

- Number of golfers may be limited inside the clubhouse at any time.

- Rental clubs are no longer available, and carts are washed and pre-sanitized before each use.

- Restaurant and Ram Shack will be open for Grab-n-Go items. The beverage cart will be making rounds with free bottled water, including alcohol. Orders must be taken on-course.

- Cash will not be accepted anywhere on the facility.

- Seating prohibited in F&B areas.

- Do not gather or socialize on the property.

Rams Hill employees will have their temperatures checked regularly, and wear masks and gloves. The employees have been trained to comply with all Sanitation and Social Distancing protocols recommended by the County of San Diego Public Health Services and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). All high-contact surfaces will be cleaned and disinfected frequently.

They are also able to recognize symptoms of COVID-19 and act responsibly if visitors or staff appear to have coronavirus-related ailments.

“We are very happy to be able to open with the limited facilities so the members can enjoy the great weather and play,” Turner said.

For full details on the new protocols in place at Rams Hill Golf Club, please visit http://www.ramshill.com.