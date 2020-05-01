Supervisor Desmond Seeks Input From Business Owners

San Diego County District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond has created a website seeking input from San Diego business owners affected by COVID-19.

“We are interested in hearing from restaurants, retail stores and all business that have been affected by COVID-19,” Desmond, San Diego County Vice-Chair, said. “Many businesses are on the brink of going under, and we need to do all we can to help them.”

By visiting the website, sandiegobacktowork.com, business owners are encouraged to reach out with ideas and their thoughts on how San Diego businesses can quickly recover from unforeseen shutdown, loss of consumer demand and get employees back to work.

While non-essential businesses remain closed in San Diego County, Supervisor Desmond is encouraging those business owners to come up with a plan for recovery as soon as public health restrictions are eased.

Miles Himmel

– Communications Director,

Office of San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond