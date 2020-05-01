RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Supervisor Desmond Seeks Input From Business Owners

 

Last updated 5/7/2020 at 10:39am



San Diego County District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond has created a website seeking input from San Diego business owners affected by COVID-19.

“We are interested in hearing from restaurants, retail stores and all business that have been affected by COVID-19,” Desmond, San Diego County Vice-Chair, said. “Many businesses are on the brink of going under, and we need to do all we can to help them.”

By visiting the website, sandiegobacktowork.com, business owners are encouraged to reach out with ideas and their thoughts on how San Diego businesses can quickly recover from unforeseen shutdown, loss of consumer demand and get employees back to work.

While non-essential businesses remain closed in San Diego County, Supervisor Desmond is encouraging those business owners to come up with a plan for recovery as soon as public health restrictions are eased.

Miles Himmel

– Communications Director,

Office of San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2020 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2020 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 05/08/2020 00:30