Stores to Limit Shoppers

Several stores in the San Diego County have updated their hours and limited the number of people in its stores this week.

Many have added hours for those 60 and older or those needing extra assistance while shopping, and even closing early.

Costco will allow no more than two people to enter a warehouse with each membership card, the company announced on its website Wednesday.

Target also announced they will be limiting the total number inside. A team member will help guests into a designated waiting area outside the stores with social distancing markers, while others will guide guests inside the store to keep things moving quickly.

Walmart also announced they will limit the number of customers who can be in a store at once. Stores will not allow more than five customers for every 1,000 square feet at a given time, roughly 20% of a store's capacity.

To manage the restriction, associates will mark a queue at a single-entry door and direct arriving customers there where they will be admitted one-by-one and counted. Once the stores reach capacity, customers will be admitted inside on a "1-out-1-in" basis.

It is unclear if the Borrego Springs stores will do the same with limiting customers in their stores, but have already continued to follow the guidelines of wearing face masks and placing some type of glass/curtain