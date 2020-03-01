Art Talk with artist Robert Wright

The House of Borrego Springs Gallery is pleased to announce an ARTTALK with assemblage artist Robert Wright on Saturday March 7 at 3 p.m. Wright will be discussing his new body of assemblages created from desert detritus, debris and found objects presently on view at The House of Borrego Springs Gallery until March 29. The gallery is located at 628 Palm Canyon Drive in the El Patio Courtyard.

For more information, contact 760-443-3300 or houseofborregosprs@sbcglobal.net.