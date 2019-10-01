Akrofest 2019 Returns to Borrego Skies

Mark your calendars for Oct. 10 – 12, the weekend before the 54th Annual Borrego Days Parade & Festival for the Hammerhead Roundup, a.k.a Akrofest 2019.

Chapter 36 of the International Aerobatic Club (IAC-36) is heading up the annual two-day event, where top stunt pilots Jim Bourke and Hiroyasu Endo in the Unlimited class, plus pilots in four other categories, are likely to be on hand to help put on a great aerobatic show at the airport. Woman stunt pilots who may be returning for another year include Brittanee Lincoln and Susan Bell.

For those who enjoy precision flying of very powerful yet agile aircraft, pilots will be attempting to impress the judges by making their rolls crisp, their climbs and dives powerful, and the execution of difficult maneuvers as close to perfect as possible.

The yearly event is also impressive for spectators, so bring your binoculars and telephoto lens cameras to catch the action in the five categories: Primary, Power Sportsman, Power Intermediate, Power Advanced, and Unlimited.

A "Four-Minute Free" event closes out the Akrofest on the morning of Sunday Oct. 12, where the top stunt pilots get to let loose on both power and maneuverability, including trailing smoke and music, with their state-of-the-art aircraft. A definite crowd pleaser.

Practice begins on Friday, Oct. 10 from 8 a.m. to sunset, and the competition begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 11.