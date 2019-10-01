American Legion Riders Invites All to BBQ Steak Night

The popular “cook your own steak” (or they’ll cook it for you) event is back at the American Legion Post 853 (4515 Borrego Springs Road) Borrego Days weekend, Saturday Oct. 19 from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. You don’t need to be a member to attend. The cost is $15 for dinner, which includes butcher shop quality hand cut NY steak, salad, baked potato, roll and dessert. Jim’s “Cowboy cut,” a larger cut for $22. All proceeds help veterans and serve community needs.