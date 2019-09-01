BASIC Donates Books to Borrego School District

Basic Assistance to Students in the Community (BASIC) has donated approximately 500 books to the Borrego Springs Community School District. The books were provided by a program sponsored by the San Diego Council on Literacy and funded by the Molina Foundation. The Council received over 11,000 books from a publisher, with shipping provided by Molina. Books were offered to literacy partners throughout San Diego County.

The books will be distributed to Borrego School District libraries, to local students, to BASIC's Summer Learning Academy, and to the new Borrego Families First program being initiated at the elementary school.

– Curt Yaws