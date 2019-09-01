Historical Skits Keep Nostalgia Alive in Julian

If you haven't had the pleasure of watching the performance by the Julian Doves and Desperados, you definitely need to add the show to your list of activities the next time you're in Julian.

The performance takes place in front of the Julian Historic Jail located at the end of 4th and C Streets with a beautiful backdrop of pine trees and a mountain.

The reenactment group is sponsored by the Julian Chamber of Commerce, and consists of seven local participants.

The historical skit is a fun, family friendly performance that showcases the performers' attention to historical details, comedic banter and a quick gun fight.

To keep it fresh, the group switches up the story line every once in a while. The skit lasts about 20 minutes and it's a great way to get a quick glimpse into the lifestyle of miners in the late 1800s.

Weather permitting, although they have been caught in an occasional rain or snow shower, you can see the skit every Sunday at 2 p.m.