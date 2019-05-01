NAI Certified Interpretive Host Workshop

Don’t miss the National Association for Interpretation Certified Interpretive Host Workshop, Saturday May 4, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The second workshop will be Saturday May 11, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The workshop is open to anyone age 16 and over living and working in Borrego Springs with a desire to increase their knowledge and skills related to customer and visitor service, interpretation, and communication. Space limited to 15 people.

To register or for more information, email Jim Dion, of the Borrego Village Association, BorregoVillage@gmail.com, or call 202-604-2847, with your name, email, and phone number, and any questions.