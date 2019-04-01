RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Julian Family Fiddle Camp Tourney

 

Last updated 4/3/2019 at 11:24am



Get your tickets now for the 8th annual Julian Family Fiddle Camp, held Friday April 12 and Saturday April 13, 7 p.m. at Camp Cedar Glen, 743 Farmer Road, Julian. Performers include Page Turners, Bluegrass, Dean!, Honky Tonk, Swing, and more! The performers are the best of the best in today’s acoustic roots music scene, with concerts extremely popular and a history of selling out each year. For more information, contact 760-522-8458.





You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2019 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2019 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 04/07/2019 11:13