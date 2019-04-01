Julian Family Fiddle Camp Tourney

Get your tickets now for the 8th annual Julian Family Fiddle Camp, held Friday April 12 and Saturday April 13, 7 p.m. at Camp Cedar Glen, 743 Farmer Road, Julian. Performers include Page Turners, Bluegrass, Dean!, Honky Tonk, Swing, and more! The performers are the best of the best in today’s acoustic roots music scene, with concerts extremely popular and a history of selling out each year. For more information, contact 760-522-8458.