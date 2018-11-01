Festival Harvests Fun in Borrego Springs

In their pre-Halloween costume glory, kids from around the Valley played games of skill and chance, watched a Christian-themed puppet show and listened to the story of Jonah and the Whale, connected with a pitch that dunked an adult into a ton of water, and had their faces painted, all at the Christian Center's annual 2018 Harvest Festival Oct. 27.

Christian Center staff and volunteers made sure the night was full of fun, as over a hundred people were in attendance. Activities were named after a person or event in the Bible.

With candy as the prize for success, the easiest game was tossing beanbags thorough an opening the size of a dinner plate from all of four feet away, with the first young girl observed tossing five-for-five through the hole. The hardest by far was trying to toss five ping-pong balls into very small glass candle-holders lined up in the shape of a cross - from any distance.

However, one young girl did get two-in-a-row into the same glass! Prayer might have helped on that one.