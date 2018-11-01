Fall Fashion Preview at Borrego Outfitters

The aisles were crowded with customers and sales were brisk for the Borrego Outfitters' Fall Fashion Preview held Saturday Nov. 17, enhanced by employees decked out in varied outfit selections.

The event "was a big success this year," said Ben Nourse, Outfitters co-owner. "Our buyers work extra had on their fashion choices, and this event is a blast for our team."

That's because everyone gets to model their favorite outfits, with Aaron Tompkins showing off four of his favs.

The team's enthusiasm "is infectious," said Nourse, "and our customers really appreciate joining in on the fun."